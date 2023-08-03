Tesãi Foundation celebrates “World Breastfeeding Week”

Los Angeles Maternal and Children’s Hospital Human Milk Bank, a dependent of the Health Foundation.

The “World Breastfeeding Week” that runs from August 1 to 7 aims to raise awareness among parents, families and society about the importance of breastfeeding in the first 6 months of the newborn’s life.

Dr. Migdy Flores.

Since its inception in 2015, the Human Milk Bank of the Los Angeles Maternal and Child Hospital has registered some 3,970 recipients of pasteurized human milk. biosafety”, specified Dr. Migdy Flores, in charge of the Service.

Area 2 Hospital has made a real commitment to joint efforts to promote and encourage breastfeeding, in addition to early attachment and rooming-in with humanized and personalized care for nursing mothers, through multidisciplinary work by professionals who They involve different areas and services.

The Human Milk Bank Service of the Paraguay-China Los Angeles Maternal and Children’s Hospital, dependent on the Tesãi Foundation, supplies this vital food to newborns, premature babies, orphans, neonates or children in therapy or incubators whose mothers cannot breastfeed.

The mothers shared their wonderful experiences – many of them with their children in therapy for their premature condition – mentioning that a drop of milk is a drop of life and that donating is a genuine act of love for their children.

“Each drop has its value”

María Mercedes de Souza, a mother from the city of Hernandarias, tells us that she has her baby in intensive care, but with God’s help her health is evolving favorably. “I didn’t know how to extract my milk, I turned to professionals with massage and extraction techniques. Each drop has its value, I learned about the importance of colostrum. It is invaluable to help the development of my baby who is now more stable and to help other children,” she said, visibly moved.

Colostrum provides all the nutrients and fluids your newborn needs in the first few days, as well as many substances to protect the baby against infection. Its color and thickness are due to the fact that it is higher in these protection factors.

“Nothing compares to breast milk”

Albina López, from Caacupemí de Hernandarias and mother of three children, had her premature baby who has been admitted to therapy at Hospital Los Ángeles for 4 months. “My baby is still hospitalized, every three hours I take my milk so that she can drink, sometimes it is difficult for me. Nothing compares to breast milk, they teach us how to extract milk, every drop is gold for us. We have practice, we receive advice and I am sure that it is the best food for my son, ”she said.

“Bond and Affection”

Araceli Garcete, a young first-time mother from Km 8 of Ciudad del Este, urged mothers to always opt for human milk. “I always donate my milk, initially breastfeeding is not easy but then satisfaction comes. It serves for attachment, the mother’s bond, in addition to strengthening her immune system, ”she said.

He went on to say, “all companies must provide their employees with access to safe lactation, a friendly, comfortable place, because if a mother is not psychologically well, she will not produce enough milk for her baby. She cannot be in a tense environment, if there are no stimuli it is harmful for the mother and the baby, ”she said.

The Human Milk Bank was set up in mid-2015, but began operating at the end of that year thanks to the initiative of the Rotary Club of Ciudad del Este, the support of the Fundación para la Salud Paraguay-China Los Angeles and the hiring of professionals (biochemists and technicians) who continue to be in charge of the Tesãi Foundation.

“We provide advice to mommies, guidance and orientation to manage breastfeeding techniques. We feel many emotions every day, we try to support everything, maternity talks, awareness and education activities, this year we are focused on the essential maternity rights”, stressed Dr. Migdy Flores.

The motto of this year 2023 of the World Breastfeeding Week is “Breastfeed and Work. Let’s make it possible!

“When a company has more than 15 women working, it has to have a suitable place for lactation. Having an hour off a day, 18 weeks of maternity leave, the rights of mothers have to be respected, ”she emphasized.

Since June 2015, it has a Human Milk Bank that has been processing some 1,640,000 liters of pasteurized milk, stored until it is used in some 4,100 400-ml bottles, respectively.

Benefits of breastfeeding

Breastfeeding the baby is the best thing to do in its first six months of life. In addition to the love and protection you give him, you protect him against diseases such as diarrhea and flu. No other food is necessary, neither tea nor water, breast milk is the most complete and nutritious.

You can breastfeed at any time of the day or night, when your baby asks you to. The more you nurse, the more milk you will produce. Increases the mother-child bond, breastfeeding once the baby is born decreases the mother’s bleeding after delivery. It makes the uterus return to normal faster, decreases the risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as being safe, reliable, economical and practical, because it is not bought.

Breastfeeding establishes the bond of mother-child attachment which constitutes a special, unique and intense experience, in addition to also protecting the health of the mother.

Breastfeeding is the best and only food that a mother can offer her son or daughter as soon as it is born, because it provides the necessary nutrients for proper growth and development. Breast milk contains antibodies that protect against infection.

awareness campaign

Within the framework of the awareness and education campaign to promote and stimulate the participation of mothers in this practice, the Tesãi Foundation set up a Facebook page “CDE Human Milk Bank”. Donors can call 0986-184034 during business hours from Monday to Saturday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This page offers useful information such as the requirements to be a breast milk donor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

