The Hospital of Area 2 celebrates on the date the “World Day of the Fight against Colon Cancer”, urging a preventive control and check-up for a timely and effective diagnosis.

Also known as colorectal cancer, this disease is the second leading cause of diagnosed death in the world. In turn, it has been identified that its risk is progressive with age, especially after the age of 50. And it tends to occur more frequently in men than in women.

Risk factor’s

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of colon cancer in both men and women, although there is scientific evidence that this association seems to be greater among men; Physical inactivity; Food: high consumption of red meat, processed meat and cooking at high temperatures; Vitamin D deficiency.

symptomatology

Change in bowel habits such as diarrhea or constipation; Feeling like going to the bathroom that does not go away after having a bowel movement; Rectal bleeding with red blood; Dark stools (by hidden blood); Cramps or abdominal pain; Weakness and tiredness; Unexplained weight loss.

Prevention and early detection

No Smoking; Avoid obesity; Mediterranean diet; Physical activity; Fecal occult blood detection test (TSOH) for people over 50 years of age.