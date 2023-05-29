Home » Tesãi Foundation celebrates World Digestive Health Day



This May 29th is the day for the prevention and treatment of digestive diseases.

Every May 29, the Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation celebrates “World Digestive Health Day”, a date promoted since 2005 by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), to raise awareness among the population about prevention and treatment of digestive diseases.

digestive health

Digestive health refers to a proper functioning of the digestive system, with adequate intestinal transit and a balanced microbiota.

The primary function of the digestive system is to extract the nutrients from the ingested food that will be used to produce the energy needed in daily activity, as well as to generate the enzymes and microorganisms that form the different organs and systems of the organism.

