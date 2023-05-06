Tesãi Foundation celebrates World Hand Hygiene Day

The Tesãi Foundation Nursing Department celebrated “World Hand Hygiene Day” on this date, with various awareness activities and educational talks that involved nursing professionals, support staff, patients, insureds, and dependents. The motto for this year 2023 is “Accelerate action together. Save lives – Clean your hands.

On the occasion, they handed out informative leaflets, soaps and other cleaning items, as well as sweets and lollipops that were distributed to the support staff of various Hospital services such as the Emergency Department, hospitalization wards, reception area, clinics, among others.

5 moments

Lic. Laura Oporto Almirón, nurse from the Maternity and Pediatrics sector of Pavilion 4, highlighted the importance of hand washing, not only in the hospital environment, in addition to listing the 5 key moments that every professional should handle.

“One, before touching the patient, two, before performing a septic cleaning task, three, after the risk of exposure to body fluids, four, after touching the patient, and five, after contact with the patient’s environment” .

cleaning saves lives

Hand washing and hygiene should be a periodic cleaning and hygiene habit to prevent communicable diseases and infections for any citizen, mainly in places with a large crowd of people, businesses, companies, parks and streets, gastronomic centers and bars, transportation public, schools and colleges, etc.

“Humans are the main carriers of all microorganisms. It must be taken into account that everywhere, on any surface, there is dirt and a high degree of contamination”, stated the professional.

Sense of responsibility and conscience

For his part, Lic. Nelson Santander, head of the Emergency Service of Area 2 Hospital, emphasized that maintaining the custom and habit of washing hands prevents countless diseases. “We prevent viral and bacterial diseases, gastroenteritis in children, diarrhea and vomiting have as one of their main causes the lack of hand washing before eating food,” he said.

He also noted that the Emergency Department was awarded a valuable prize last year, in addition to the recognition of the Hospital managers for the greatest amount of hand washing. “That forces us to redouble our efforts, raise awareness among white professionals and citizens. We seek to raise awareness, appealing to responsibility, with a multiplier effect in the community,” he finally said.