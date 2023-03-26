Every year, on March 24, “World Tuberculosis Day” is commemorated to raise awareness among the population about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of this disease.

The date commemorates the day Dr. Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes tuberculosis in 1882, paving the way for a diagnosis and cure for this disease.

Tuberculosis remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world. Every day in the world, more than 4,000 people lose their lives due to tuberculosis and about 30,000 fall ill with this preventable and curable disease.