Home » Tesãi Foundation commemorates National Pneumologist Day
News

Tesãi Foundation commemorates National Pneumologist Day

by admin
Tesãi Foundation commemorates National Pneumologist Day
Today marks the day of professionals in this medical specialty.

This May 26th is the “National Day of the Pneumologist”, which is remembered for the second time after its declaration by Law 6.737/21. For this reason, the Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation salutes all the professionals in the specialty who give their best every day to care for the health of the sick.

Background

The National Pneumologist Day was established in honor of professionals during the pandemic and the date coincides with the birthday of the first president of the Paraguayan Society of Pneumology and first director of the National Institute of Respiratory and Environmental Diseases (INERAM), Prof. Dr. A.S. John Max Boettner.

See also  The house is on fire, a woman remains homeless

You may also like

Strengthening international exchanges and cooperation to solve common...

Ecuador will participate in the International Biennial of...

Break the micro-trafficking chain

Agora uncoverer Mieruch: Little is known about the...

Peace will be achieved when Russia and Ukraine...

Ximen Mining Closes Financing – 27.05.2023

What happened to Chinese society?Reappearance of the Miemen...

THE AFRICAN TRIBAL LEADER WHO DEFEATED THE BRITISH...

Perspective. Sumapaz: Bogotá’s strategic and environmental rearguard

Welser was 16 years on the road without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy