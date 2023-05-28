Tesãi Foundation commemorates National Pneumologist Day

This May 26th is the “National Day of the Pneumologist”, which is remembered for the second time after its declaration by Law 6.737/21. For this reason, the Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation salutes all the professionals in the specialty who give their best every day to care for the health of the sick.

Background

The National Pneumologist Day was established in honor of professionals during the pandemic and the date coincides with the birthday of the first president of the Paraguayan Society of Pneumology and first director of the National Institute of Respiratory and Environmental Diseases (INERAM), Prof. Dr. A.S. John Max Boettner.