The Tesãi Foundation invites you to experience an Easter of family renewal, without forgetting the true meaning of this event, strengthening our Christian faith. A time of spiritual gathering, reflection, reconciliation, in addition to loving and forgiving as Christians.

It is an ideal occasion to transmit to our children values ​​of humility, solidarity, love and sacrifice. Easter is a time to reflect on our conduct and educate our children in values.

Good habits and purposes to live and live together as a family allow us to renew intentions, attitudes and behaviors by practicing values ​​that make us better people.

Holy Week is a special time to share with the family, reflect on our faith and strengthen affective ties.

But, in addition, for many it is an opportunity to disconnect from work for a few days off, enjoy a walk, tour the interior of the country, reunite with our loved ones, strengthening our inland customs and traditions.