Tesãi Foundation invites you to spend an Easter with family

These dates serve to strengthen the Christian faith.

The Tesãi Foundation invites you to experience an Easter of family renewal, without forgetting the true meaning of this event, strengthening our Christian faith. A time of spiritual gathering, reflection, reconciliation, in addition to loving and forgiving as Christians.

It is an ideal occasion to transmit to our children values ​​of humility, solidarity, love and sacrifice. Easter is a time to reflect on our conduct and educate our children in values.

Good habits and purposes to live and live together as a family allow us to renew intentions, attitudes and behaviors by practicing values ​​that make us better people.

Holy Week is a special time to share with the family, reflect on our faith and strengthen affective ties.

But, in addition, for many it is an opportunity to disconnect from work for a few days off, enjoy a walk, tour the interior of the country, reunite with our loved ones, strengthening our inland customs and traditions.

