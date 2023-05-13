Home » Tesãi Foundation paid tribute to all nurses
They honored the professionals for celebrating International Nursing Day.

Nursing professionals from the Tesãi Foundation celebrated their day with a Thanksgiving mass, highlighting the support and trust of society, patients, the sick and relatives whom they care for with so much love and kindness.

Lic. Edgar Mena, head of the Nursing Department of Area 2 Hospital highlighted the benefits of the profession and above all the human and spiritual dimension that makes them special in their vocation to serve, “practicing nursing teaches us many things such as human beings, the value of humility, respect, empathy, knowing how to listen, sharing the pain of other people, the vocation to care, putting ourselves in the patient’s shoes and always seeking the best for their cure, relief and physical recovery ” , maintained the professional.

posthumous tribute

During the religious ceremony, a posthumous tribute was paid to those professionals who died during the Covid-19 pandemic, “extraordinary people who are no longer with us physically but whom we remember with affection, but also with pain and sadness, because they have left a legacy of love, commitment, dedication and discipline,” he said.

Excellence as a habit

For her part, Ms. Rosmary Chamorro, head of the Pavilion 3 Geriatric Service, encouraged her colleagues to seek excellence every day, offering their best to help so many people with their ailments and illnesses. Likewise, she said that training must be continuous, with updated knowledge and permanent feedback, taking into account that medicine is dynamic, it transforms and always poses new challenges for the profession.

At the end of the mass, the guests were able to taste exquisite minutes, snacks and natural juices, as well as a delicious cake as a treat for “International Nursing Day” that is celebrated every May 12.

