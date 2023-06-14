Tesãi Foundation with activities alluding to “World Blood Donor Day”

Within the framework of this celebration for the “World Blood Donor Day”, a large number of volunteers approached the Blood and Serology Bank of the Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation to make donations, an act of love for their neighbor that was highly valued by the head of the Service, Dr. Carlos Rodríguez and his entire team of collaborators.

Men can donate up to 4 times a year and women 3 times and can be done by people between 18 and 60 years of age.

I honor the donors

For the occasion, a special celebration was prepared with sweet and savory snacks, distribution of informative leaflets, gifts and personalized gifts with the logo of the Hospital’s Blood and Serology Bank, which has state-of-the-art infrastructure and a qualified team of biochemists and technicians who periodically carry out exhaustive analytical controls to provide patient safety.

Present was Lic. Cristhian Ferreira, Administrative Manager of the Tesãi Foundation, who is also an active voluntary blood donor. “Donating blood is also donating life, a volume of donated blood is used for 4 patients. We want to create that awareness of the importance of cultivating this habit, ”she said.

Reasons to donate

Dr. Carlos Rodríguez, head of the Service, thanked the voluntary donors who come from all parts of Alto Paraná and the region, stating that there are many reasons to donate “because one is healthy, one can share their blood, because the sick at the Hospital and others hospitals need a daily transfusion, because donating blood should be a habit that also indicates the civic education of the population.

He went on to say, “because one helps someone to improve and recover their health on the day that you are ready to donate and also because with this altruistic and loving gesture you will benefit up to 4 people,” he added.

a drop of life

Enerson Feiden, a voluntary donor from the town of Mbaracayú, in the northern area of ​​Alto Paraná, highlighted the importance of saving lives, “a drop of blood is a drop of life. I feel good to do something useful, knowing that there are so many people who need our help, it doesn’t hurt, it’s all very simple, I encourage you to come”, he said vehemently.

Blood donation is a social necessity.

They are people suitable to donate blood: Being between 18 and 65 years old and weighing more than 50 kilos; Be in at least 4 hours of not consuming solid foods, fatty or oily liquids, with the exception of water, mate, tereré, natural juices; Not having ingested alcoholic beverages in the previous 24 hours. Nor some kind of medication; Not having had symptoms of low-grade fever and fever within the 72-96 hours prior to the donation; Not having had any type of infectious diseases, dengue fever, yellow fever, Chagas disease, hepatitis B or C, among others; Three months have elapsed since the last donation; Women must not be pregnant, menstruating or breastfeeding; 10 months have elapsed since any operation, childbirth or caesarean section; Not having any underlying pathology.

Benefits provided by the donation: Know the blood typing (Group or RH factor); Know the general state of non-infections through the serological study; Tones the immune system.

Blood donations can be made from Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., by calling 0983 103-187 of the Department of the Blood Bank and Serology ; also to inmates 1618-1619 of the Area 2 Hospital of Ciudad del Este.