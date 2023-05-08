Tesãi Foundation with vaccination against influenza, covid, measles and rubella

The Department of Infectology-Surveillance and Infection Control of the Tesãi Foundation with the support of the Tenth Health Region carries out two days of vaccination against influenza, covid-19, measles, tetanus and rubella. The activity began yesterday, Thursday the 4th and will continue until today, Friday the 5th of May, seeking to immunize officials, family members, dependents and even patients who come to the Hospital.

The schedule will cover from 08:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. and is in charge of professionals from the Expanded Immunization Program (PAI), dependent on the Tenth Health Region. The conferences are held in the Auditorium “Dr. Rodolfo Scura” of the Area 2 Hospital, located on the third floor of the Laboratory building.

Respiratory pictures increase

Lic. Adolfina Martinez, in charge of Infection Control at the Tesãi Foundation, stated that the objective is to protect employees and their families, given the proximity of the low temperature season, taking into account that cases of respiratory symptoms have increased exponentially leaving the population very vulnerable.

“All the more reason we should immunize ourselves because the cold comes in May and June. Ideally, by that time we are already immunized and covered against the virus, ”he emphasized.

vaccination by service

He noted that tours of the service are carried out, taking into account that many officials, nurses, office doctors, support personnel, stretcher bearers and ambulance drivers, and even hospitalization patients cannot leave their posts to go to a vaccination center.

“We are getting closer to them, because many colleagues cannot leave their patients. Thank God we are having good receptivity and there is a lot of interest in getting vaccinated, to complete the regular schemes ”, the professional finally indicated.