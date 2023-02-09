Tesla accidentally steals the spotlight!The man who did not evacuate from the scene of the car accident was hit and flew off the bridge, but he was fine: How to do official science popularization

Recently, at the Xinzhuang Bridge in Changping, Beijing, a man was knocked from the bridge and flew under the bridge.

It is understood that the two cars were in an accident and were parked in the outermost lane. The man was standing between the two cars. He suddenly encountered a second accident and was hit by a large truck behind him.

For this case,The official is also the first time science popularization said that after a traffic accident, people and vehicles must move to a safe place as soon as possible, and do not stay at the scene of the accident to avoid secondary accidents. Remember: Pull over the side, evacuate people, and call the police!

After watching it, netizens expressed that it was all right to be hit like this, and they were very lucky.

He also said that there is a problem with the shooting angle. Tesla’s logo is too eye-catching. Why are you everywhere.

Similar incidents also happened. In a tunnel in Tongzhou District, the driver Zhang Moumou found that the vehicle was malfunctioning, so he planned to place a warning sign behind the vehicle. Unexpectedly, he was hit by a white car speeding from behind and unfortunately died. Xia Moumou, the driver of the rear car, was prosecuted by Tongzhou prosecutors for the crime of causing a traffic accident.