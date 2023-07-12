Home » Tesla boss Musk announces the founding of AI startup xAI
Tesla boss Musk announces the founding of AI startup xAI

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” the company’s website said on Wednesday. Musk – also the owner of Twitter – is to lead xAI. According to the website, the team consists of engineers who have worked at companies such as Google, Microsoft and the ChatGPT provider OpenAI.

On Friday, xAI is scheduled to hold an event on Twitter Spaces. In April, Musk announced the launch of TruthGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) to counter Google’s Bard or Microsoft’s Bing AI. It should be a “maximum truth-seeking AI”.

