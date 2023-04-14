Home News Tesla is also lowering the prices for e-cars in Austria
News

Tesla is also lowering the prices for e-cars in Austria

by admin
Tesla is also lowering the prices for e-cars in Austria

The Model 3 Performance is now sold from 54,570 euros, 5,400 euros cheaper than before. According to the broadcast, all variants of the S and X models should be 10,000 euros cheaper. The price reduction is made possible by the improved production capacities in the factories. “Tesla is fanning the price war,” auto expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer assessed the step.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Pay attention to politics, keep the original heart, be brave and innovate, promote development as a strong party building-the representatives of the provincial party congress hotly discuss the six "must uphold"

You may also like

Azad Kashmir’s Ministry of Atami will be the...

Colombia seeks to retain third place in the...

The Supreme Court’s order has no legal status,...

Orchestra had its beginnings in a garage for...

Hamburg customs seize almost a ton of cocaine...

Pakistan won the first T20 against New Zealand

They will allocate $386,000 million for comprehensive care...

Italy declares state of emergency due to high...

Jpsuv presents its new municipal structure in Maturín

Bagadó residents at serious risk due to ELN...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy