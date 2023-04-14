The Model 3 Performance is now sold from 54,570 euros, 5,400 euros cheaper than before. According to the broadcast, all variants of the S and X models should be 10,000 euros cheaper. The price reduction is made possible by the improved production capacities in the factories. “Tesla is fanning the price war,” auto expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer assessed the step.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper