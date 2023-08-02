Tesla: Regulatory issues for battery factory – video

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla is to change its plans for the expansion of the battery factory near Berlin according to the will of the state of Brandenburg. The State Office for the Environment (LfU) even speaks of insurmountable obstacles to partial approval. The planned production of battery cells in a new building is partly located in a water protection zone, according to the German Press Agency, the State Environment Agency in a statement on Tesla’s application to expand the car factory. The same applies to the process wastewater recycling plant, reports the “Tagesspiegel”. Tesla replied that the expansion of battery cell production was not part of the first application for a partial permit. Tesla also sees no problems with water treatment. The recycling of the water from the production process is carried out by converting an already approved wastewater treatment plant, the company said. The wastewater treatment plants for future expansions should be placed outside the water protection area. The automaker also plans to drive 81,200 piles into the ground as part of the construction of a new manufacturing facility north of the site. The use of piles had already caused criticism in the existing factory, and significantly more piles are planned for the expansion. Tesla wants to expand its electric car plant in Grünheide in Brandenburg. According to the company, the goal is to double production capacity from 500,000 cars, which has not yet been achieved, to one million cars a year. Moderator: wirtschaft tv chief anchor Sascha Oliver Martin You can find more news at www.wirtschaft-tv.com. #wirtschafttv #tesla #elonmusk #eauto #saschaolivermartin

