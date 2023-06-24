Tesla shares fall after Powell’s comments Da Benzinga Italia

© Reuters. Tesla shares fall after Powell’s comments

Benzinga – The shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc (:TSLA) fell 3.31% to $255.86 on Friday morning. The stock is trading lower amid general market weakness following comments from Fed Chair Powell this week suggesting that inflationary pressures have continued and further rate hikes are expected later this year.

However, Tesla shares have seen considerable strength over the past month, up 37%, thanks to strength in EV stocks and general market strength after May’s CPI data. Also Ford e GM have recently signed agreements with the company for the compatibility of electric vehicle charging systems.

What happened?

During Wednesday’s House Financial Services Committee session, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the distinction between the pace of interest rate movements and the prevailing level of interest rates.

Powell justified the decision to pause in June by emphasizing the significant size and speed of interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve over the past year.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, investors are currently assigning a 79% probability to a 25 basis point hike in the Federal Reserve rate in July. This is an increase from the 62% probability recorded last week.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81.

