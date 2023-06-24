Home » Tesla shares fall after Powell’s comments Da Benzinga Italia
News

Tesla shares fall after Powell’s comments Da Benzinga Italia

by admin
Tesla shares fall after Powell’s comments Da Benzinga Italia

© Reuters. Tesla shares fall after Powell’s comments

Benzinga – The shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc (:TSLA) fell 3.31% to $255.86 on Friday morning. The stock is trading lower amid general market weakness following comments from Fed Chair Powell this week suggesting that inflationary pressures have continued and further rate hikes are expected later this year.

However, Tesla shares have seen considerable strength over the past month, up 37%, thanks to strength in EV stocks and general market strength after May’s CPI data. Also Ford e GM have recently signed agreements with the company for the compatibility of electric vehicle charging systems.

What happened?

During Wednesday’s House Financial Services Committee session, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the distinction between the pace of interest rate movements and the prevailing level of interest rates.

Powell justified the decision to pause in June by emphasizing the significant size and speed of interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve over the past year.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, investors are currently assigning a 79% probability to a 25 basis point hike in the Federal Reserve rate in July. This is an increase from the 62% probability recorded last week.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81.

Read the article also in Benzinga Italy

See also  Children are the other victims of femicide - Alice Facchini

You may also like

The statue of Rudi Garcia arrives in the...

The White House monitors Russia after its mercenaries...

Representative Hugo Archila clarifies his participation in the...

The Quirinale reveals the Bronzes of San Casciano...

Up to 18,000 procedures are processed each month...

Colombian politicians who are fans of Atlético Nacional

Mediterranean University – Articles – 20 June

Populism as a deception strategy – breaking latest...

These will be the candidates of the Conservative...

Tax fraud and exploited workers. Esselunga ends up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy