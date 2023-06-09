Tesla uses Twitter to advertise Da Benzinga Italia

© Reuters. Tesla uses Twitter to advertise itself



Benzinga – In a recent Twitter post, Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc (:TSLA) highlighted the impact of tax breaks on the starting price of its Model 3, effectively raising it to $32,740. The announcement outlines benefits buyers could enjoy, including fuel and maintenance savings, as well as potential state and local incentives.

Full $7,500 federal tax credit applies to all new Model 3 & Y—meaning Model 3 starts at $32,740 Factor in fuel/maintenance savings & total cost of ownership vs comparable ICE vehicles drops to well below $30k. If eligible, state & local incentives can drop price as low as $20k… pic.twitter.com/wV2HrpU1fz — Tesla (@Tesla) June 8, 2023

The major tax credit unveiled by Tesla is part of the US government’s effort to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles to fight climate change. Buyers who choose the Model 3 or Model Y are eligible for the full tax credit, making these models more accessible to a wider market segment.

In addition to the tax credit, Tesla also emphasized reducing the total cost of ownership of its electric vehicles. When you factor in the fuel and maintenance savings compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the total cost of a Tesla is further reduced.

