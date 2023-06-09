Home » Tesla uses Twitter to advertise Da Benzinga Italia
Tesla uses Twitter to advertise Da Benzinga Italia

Benzinga – In a recent Twitter post, Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc (:TSLA) highlighted the impact of tax breaks on the starting price of its Model 3, effectively raising it to $32,740. The announcement outlines benefits buyers could enjoy, including fuel and maintenance savings, as well as potential state and local incentives.

The major tax credit unveiled by Tesla is part of the US government’s effort to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles to fight climate change. Buyers who choose the Model 3 or Model Y are eligible for the full tax credit, making these models more accessible to a wider market segment.

In addition to the tax credit, Tesla also emphasized reducing the total cost of ownership of its electric vehicles. When you factor in the fuel and maintenance savings compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the total cost of a Tesla is further reduced.

