Electric-powered vehicle manufacturer Tesla has started talks to acquire a stake in Glencore, a Swiss commodity trading group, writes the The New Zurich Times. “It is a sign of how the major global auto manufacturers are trying to build strong ties with the mining industry, with the aim of securing the most important raw materials in the manufacture of electric vehicles. According to some people close to the negotiations, the contacts between the two companies began in 2021, when Tesla expressed its intention to buy a stake between 10 and 20 percent of Glencore ”.

