Tesla’s price cuts hit Lucid’s net loss in the first quarter of this year-Business Times

Lucid, a start-up electric vehicle brand, announced its first-quarter financial report on Monday (8th), showing that last quarter’s revenue fell short of expectations and its net loss expanded.

According to the financial report, Lucid’s revenue in the first quarter was 149.4 million US dollars, which was not as good as the market’s expected 209.9 million US dollars. The net loss was $779.5 million last quarter, up from a loss of $604.6 million a year earlier.

Lucid Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement Monday that the company is on track to produce more than 10,000 electric vehicles by 2023. The company had previously estimated production capacity of 10,000 to 14,000 vehicles this year.