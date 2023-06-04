Test ELAC BS 404 compact speakers – they sound bigger than their dimensions suggest | News

Compact Art 2-way compact speaker, passive Recommended price (€) from 3.198 (pair)

In the last week, the topic of the stereo triangle came up in the comments on the TechTicker. In other words, the loudspeakers should be set up with a sufficiently large base width and a listening position in the sweet spot in front of them. See this Wikipedia article

In addition to carefully determining the correct distance from the wall and setting up the loudspeakers on suitable stands and at ear level, the stereo triangle is one of the most important basic requirements for an inspiring stereo image with a good stage presentation that unfolds between the loudspeakers. Even if you don’t always have to sit exactly on this sweet spot, it is a crucial aspect of the whole matter. Anyone who simply sees loudspeakers as a necessary evil for sound reproduction and therefore simply places them uncoordinated in the most inconspicuous positions in the room without taking room acoustics and the stereo triangle into account will never be able to fully exploit the capabilities of even the best loudspeakers.

Loudspeakers such as the ELAC Vela BS 404 should only be considered for purchase if they are placed in a species-appropriate setting. Otherwise it’s money thrown out the window. Under the right conditions, however, the BS 404 have the potential to breathe new life into the love of music.

With dimensions of 412 x 276 x 332 mm and an 18 woofer/midrange driver, the BS 404 are suitable for rooms between around 15 and 30 m², but should – as I said – be set up on solid feet and with a certain distance from the wall. 40 cm from the back wall is a good starting point for listening tests. In my room, 54 cm was ideal.

The Vela speakers are available in three versions, each with a high-gloss finish: Black High Gloss, White High Gloss and Walnut High Gloss. The variant with a glossy finished walnut veneer is 200 euros more expensive. The build quality is excellent. To test I had a pair in High Gloss Black.