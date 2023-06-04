Home » Test ELAC BS 404 compact speakers – they sound bigger than their dimensions suggest | News
News

Test ELAC BS 404 compact speakers – they sound bigger than their dimensions suggest | News

by admin
Test ELAC BS 404 compact speakers – they sound bigger than their dimensions suggest | News

In the last week, the topic of the stereo triangle came up in the comments on the TechTicker. In other words, the loudspeakers should be set up with a sufficiently large base width and a listening position in the sweet spot in front of them. See this Wikipedia article.

Compact

Art 2-way compact speaker, passive
Recommended price (€) from 3.198 (pair)

In addition to carefully determining the correct distance from the wall and setting up the loudspeakers on suitable stands and at ear level, the stereo triangle is one of the most important basic requirements for an inspiring stereo image with a good stage presentation that unfolds between the loudspeakers. Even if you don’t always have to sit exactly on this sweet spot, it is a crucial aspect of the whole matter. Anyone who simply sees loudspeakers as a necessary evil for sound reproduction and therefore simply places them uncoordinated in the most inconspicuous positions in the room without taking room acoustics and the stereo triangle into account will never be able to fully exploit the capabilities of even the best loudspeakers.

ELAC BS 404: installation on solid feet in the stereo triangle recommended

Loudspeakers such as the ELAC Vela BS 404 should only be considered for purchase if they are placed in a species-appropriate setting. Otherwise it’s money thrown out the window. Under the right conditions, however, the BS 404 have the potential to breathe new life into the love of music.

With dimensions of 412 x 276 x 332 mm and an 18 woofer/midrange driver, the BS 404 are suitable for rooms between around 15 and 30 m², but should – as I said – be set up on solid feet and with a certain distance from the wall. 40 cm from the back wall is a good starting point for listening tests. In my room, 54 cm was ideal.

The ELAC Vela series with the new BS 404 (Overview: ELAC)

The Vela speakers are available in three versions, each with a high-gloss finish: Black High Gloss, White High Gloss and Walnut High Gloss. The variant with a glossy finished walnut veneer is 200 euros more expensive. The build quality is excellent. To test I had a pair in High Gloss Black.

See also  Comedians are criticized for making jokes about the crime of DJ Valentina Trespalacios

You may also like

When Ding Xuexiang inspected the preparations for the...

Municipality of Hernandarias produces food derived from soybeans

More than 400 teachers in Santa Marta have...

83-year-old driver crashes into van and is injured

SHOT LOADED WITH CONTRABAND CIGARETTES BURNED UP NEAR...

He has been making the skirt of the...

Train crash in Eschede 25 years ago: Hundreds...

Li Shangfu delivered a speech at the 20th...

Cerro Porteño receives the champion Libertad in its...

The stupefied Colombians | The New Century

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy