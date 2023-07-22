Test HEIPI Carbon Travel Tripod W28 – Two tripods in one and great detailed solutions | news

Sa, 08:12 Rewind sonA tripod for all situations? This is about as difficult to implement as a Thunderbolt dock that satisfies all users equally. Each solution has its advantages and disadvantages. Particularly stable tripods for heavy cameras/lenses are usually correspondingly large and heavy, and therefore rather a hindrance when travelling. Special travel tripods (and tripod heads), on the other hand, which are designed for compact dimensions and low weight, do not always offer sufficient stability or cannot be extended high enough. Certain compromises are unavoidable.Compact

Type Travel tripod with ball headRec. Price (€) approx. 380availability expected. AugustThe trick is to optimize the sometimes conflicting mechanical requirements of stability, size and weight in such a way that the result is a tripod that is as versatile as possible. And then the tripod and tripod head should also cover as many application situations as possible, carry cameras (and lenses) of all types and sizes stably and, if possible, last a lifetime. It also makes a big difference whether the tripod should be used for photos or film recordings. Incidentally, the HEIPI is more of a photo specialist, although the tripod head could of course be exchanged for one that is more suitable for video.A travel tripod with decent stability and height, as well as many features: that’s what HEIPI promises

A few years ago, a Kickstarter funded Travel tripod from Peak Design received a lot of attention because it found a good compromise with a number of well thought-out functions and properties. After that, other companies got a taste for it and developed their own solutions in this direction. One of them is what is discussed here “3-in-1” travel tripod from HEIPI, which was also funded via Kickstarter and brought in over a million dollars in support. Now the first series tripods have been delivered by HEIPI and Rewind has secured one of them.

There were already some media that could deal with pre-series models of the HEIPI and they were all very impressed by the small tripod. But let’s see for ourselves. It should also be mentioned that the tripod was purchased by the author himself at the discounted early order price of the equivalent of 336.48 euros (incl. shipping) and apart from the online purchase there was and is no connection to the manufacturer.

