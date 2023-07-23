Caniggia Elva put the Thuringians in the lead after 23 minutes. Only in the last ten minutes did the guests convert the deficit into a success with goals from Thorgan Hazard (80th) and Marius Wolf (87th). Before the game, Emre Can had extended his contract with Dortmund until 2026. On Sunday, Borussia will embark on a ten-day trip to the USA.

Erfurt takes the lead with a counterattack

In front of 16,724 spectators, the Bundesliga club determined the scenery on the pitch in the first few minutes. Julian Brandt (6th) and Donyell Malen (11th) had the lead for Borussia on foot, but failed because of the brilliantly reacting Erfurt goalkeeper Lukas Schellenberg. Subsequently, however, the regional league no longer allowed the Bundesliga club any more opportunities. After a Dortmund corner, Erfurt even took a 1-0 lead thanks to a counterattack completed by Caniggia Elva (23rd). The goal was favored by an unsuccessful defense by BVB newcomer Ramy Bensebaini. After that, Romario Hajrulla (32nd) missed the Dortmund goal by just centimeters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

