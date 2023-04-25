Test the Johanniter emergency call for free now! – waz.de

Security at the push of a button: During the campaign period from April 17 to May 6, 2023, the Johanniter emergency call service can be tried out free of charge for four weeks.

“My mom has been there for others her whole life and has stood up for others. After the stroke, she suddenly needed help herself. That was difficult for her. Today we are all prepared for it and fortunately she is doing very well. Only speaking and writing doesn’t work anymore.

We are always there for my parents. But of course there are situations when we cannot be reached. That’s why we set up the Johanniter home emergency call for my mum. She can call for help at any time. The home emergency call center knows immediately who pressed the button and that they cannot speak. This enables us and her to lead an independent life. That means a lot to my mum,” says Melanie Möchel, who has relied on the Johanniter emergency call system for years.

For a good feeling, even after the visit: the Johanniter house emergency call

Have you often thought about how you can help yourself or a close family member to live independently in your own four walls for as long as possible? Then the home emergency call is just the right thing.

During the campaign period from April 17 to May 6, 2023, you and your loved ones have the opportunity to try out the home emergency call service for four weeks free of charge.

This is what Johanniter offers you as a home emergency call provider

24 hour security, 365 days a year

99% customer satisfaction

Short response time in an emergency

More than 200,000 customers throughout Germany already place their trust in Johanniter

Contactless provision and installation possible

Simple, understandable configuration of the services for you to choose from