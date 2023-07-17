Test thyroid disease yourself: With a simple swallow test

HomeLifeHealth

By: Judith Brown

Do you suspect you have a lump or an enlarged thyroid gland? Find out with a swallow test.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ and a vital endocrine gland. It regulates numerous bodily functions and plays an important role in growth and metabolism. To do this, the gland constantly releases a certain amount of thyroid hormones into the blood. However, various diseases can also come from the thyroid gland, such as a hyperthyroidism or a subfunction. If such a disease is present, it can mess up the entire metabolism and have a variety of effects on the body. As a first step, you can determine whether your thyroid gland may be suffering from a problem with a simple swallowing test.

How does the thyroid swallow test work?

For the simple thyroid self-test, all you need is a glass of water and a hand mirror. © Science Photo Library/IMAGO

If you suspect something might be wrong with your thyroid, there are a number of ways to check. For example, a self-test with twelve questions helps to find out whether there could be a thyroid malfunction. You can also use a simple swallow test to check for the first signs of an enlarged thyroid. All you need is a glass of water and a hand mirror. Run the test using the following five steps:

Hold the hand mirror in one hand so that you can see the neck area between the larynx and the collarbone. That’s where the thyroid gland is located – below the larynx and above the collarbone to be precise. Tilt your head back. Take a sip of water. Keep an eye on your throat area while you swallow. Repeat the last two steps if necessary several times until you can observe the swallowing process well.

If you notice swelling below the larynx during the test, an enlarged thyroid gland or a nodular change could be the reason. A possible cause and any necessary treatment should then be clarified by a doctor in any case.

Further diagnostics by a doctor

Most nodules and enlargements of the thyroid gland can easily be seen by a medical professional with a palpation exam. It is a quick and painless method in which the doctor stands behind the seated patient and palpates the thyroid gland with both hands. There is also a parathyroid gland, which usually consists of four lentil-sized glands. Also from the Various diseases can come from the parathyroid gland.

