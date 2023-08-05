Test Volumio RIVO Streaming Bridge – music search with artificial intelligence | News

Sa, 08:11 Rewind sonThe Italy-based manufacturer Volume has gained a good reputation with its music app of the same name, especially in the hobbyist scene, because the (basic) app can be installed free of charge on systems such as Raspberry Pi, Tinker Board or PCs. In addition to the free version, which does not integrate any streaming services such as Qobuz or Tidal, there is also a premium version as a subscription for just under 80 euros a year. Compact

Recommended price (€) 989 (incl. Premium App Lifetime)Volumio also offers its own hardware for high-quality and uncomplicated streaming enjoyment without any tinkering and configuration stress, which in this country over audiodomain.de is available. One underneath Streaming Integrated Amplifiera Streaming-DAC and the one tested here Streaming-Bridge RIVO. With the purchase of the Volumio hardware, users have subscription-free, free access to the premium app version – as a lifetime license.Volumio RIVO Streaming Bridge

Volumio also offers its hardware to the OEM market and can be found, for example, in products from Pro-Ject, MiniDSP, Kii, Musical Fidelity and others to find.

The Volumio OS, which has existed since 2013, with the associated music management and streaming app for iOS and Android, also runs as a web interface on any modern Internet browser. Volumio OS is an open source Linux distribution.

Volumio Supersearch

The latest highlight: Volumio uses an interface to the popular ChatGPT AI. This is currently still beta, but can be used by everyone in the premium version of the Volumio app. With the help of AI, the music search should be much easier and more targeted in the future. The function called Supersearch is activated via a switch in the search bar and, in addition to the search functions “in natural language”, also offers infinite playback based on the music previously played and the possibility of finding similar artists. The search function browses through all available music sources. Your own music collection as well as (subscribed to) streaming services.



A certain similarity with functions known from Roon cannot be overlooked. Roon also combines its library and search in all available sources and with Roon Radio there is a similar endless playback function across all sources. But Supersearch should also offer the search and the compilation of playlists with appropriately formulated search queries. Before I get to that, here are the most important things about the hardware used for the test and the app in general…

