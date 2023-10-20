Testimony clarified in the case of a small plane that left the runway and killed a minor

The new legal actions are expected to settle the situation and eventually lead to an equitable settlement between the parties involved.

In a turn of events in the aircraft accident case that shocked the community on October 16, 2020 on the airport beachesFélix Santodomingo through assignment last February, the specialized consultancy, to defend the interests of the Lord of Jaider De La Hoz, the father of the minor Jaider Daniel De La Hoz affected by this air accident. However, what has captured the attention of public opinion is not only the change of lawyer, but the revelations that Santodomingo has shared about substantial differences in the legal approach to the case.

In exclusive dialogue with EL INFORMADOR, Félix Santodomingo stated that the lawyer Andrés Peña, who appeared in the national media as defender of Mr. Jaider De La Hoz, signed powers of attorney and contracts for representation, without the proper peace and security and without clarification from Mr. De La Hoz, regarding his alleged resignation, This is established in article 36 of law 1127 of 2007.In turn, Mr. De La Hoz provided the media with information that did not reflect reality.

You may be interested: Santa Marta will be the epicenter of the first seminar on ‘Business Sanctioning Law’

Specifically, Jaider De La Hoz states that he had not received any type of support or help from the airline involved in the accident, Frontier. However, Santodomingo has announced that Frontier did indeed provide psychological and medical support to De La Hoz, paying for these services in a comprehensive manner.

The consequences of these situations of playing in parallel were not long in coming, since Frontier decided to suspend ongoing negotiations with Jaider De La Hoz due to the lack of consistency in the statements of the affected person. It is important to note that, to date, De La Hoz has not demonstrated a full understanding of the compensation process.

Félix Santodomingo Toloza, lawyer.

The resolution process has become even more complicated due to the lack of clarity in the powers granted by Jaider De La Hoz. Santodomingo has indicated that his client has not officially revoked the powers he granted to his former lawyeras the terms and conditions of said revocation have not been specified, adding an additional layer of legal complexity to this case.

It is essential to highlight that this case is part of a civil liability process, as a consequence of damages to third parties.established within the same insurance contract, the statement of lawyer Peña, in establishing ties between the company Ptc and Helistarit is not the discussion that should be carried out, since the responsibility does not seek guilt since it is not necessary to demonstrate fault or damage due to objective liability of the air operator, finally these companies have not only served the De La Hoz family group , Payment for medical treatment and psychological support have been provided, specifically for the mother of the deceased minor.and the payment of compensation and reparations to some of the victims of this event.

You may be interested in: The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta delivers the renovated Campo Serrano Avenue to its citizens

Share this: Facebook

X

