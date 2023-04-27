TESTIMONY – The passion for producing healthy food in The Gambia – Capsud.net

UN News/ Conor Lennon – The fruit and vegetable business of brothers Alhadgie and Abdoulie Faal in Kanuma, Gambia, is being supported by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).



New York, USA, April 24, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/The majority of food consumed in The Gambia is imported, but a growing number of young entrepreneurs are starting food production businesses, encouraged by the opportunity to benefit from training supported by the United Nations.

Aged just 24, Alhadgie Faal has created a successful small business by turning family land in Kanuma, in The Gambia’s North Shore region, into a sprawling piece of land where he grows fruit and vegetables that he sells to restaurants and hotels.

He started his business after receiving training under a United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) program, which focused on supporting women and young people, especially in rural areas.

“Before starting this business, I was a carpenter, but agriculture has always been my passion. Without agriculture, we cannot feed the nation, and I dreamed of supplying The Gambia with healthy products.

About four years ago, my father-in-law told me that free United Nations training in agriculture, horticulture and food processing was available. He applied for me and I was accepted”.

UN News/ Conor Lennon – Gambian fruit and vegetable garden run by Alhadgie Faal and his brother.

Sowing the seeds of business

“I was really happy, because we are a farming family with little money, and I couldn’t afford school fees and transportation. But all those expenses were included in the offer, so I was able to go to college.





The training was extremely useful. We learned about agronomy, how to manage crops, when to plant and how to choose the right site.

After graduating, I had the idea of ​​starting my own fruit and vegetable business. My mother-in-law owned a piece of land and allowed my brother and me to use it. At the time, the land was completely covered in brush, so my brother and I cleared it to create a garden.

In the beginning, I had to face many difficulties. Every time we planted or sowed seeds, rodents would come and destroy everything. We also had to deal with termites, pests and diseases.

Eventually, we overcame these problems. Today, we protect the crops with netting to protect them from rodents, and we cover them with plastic for three or four days to generate heat, which suppresses termites”.

papaya peppers

“We grow a lot of different things here. We have green peppers, yellow peppers, papayas and strawberries.

We have succeeded in selling our fruits in the Banjul region. We supply restaurants, hotels and some individuals.

Many people like our products because they are very tasty. Our strawberries are big and sweet, and all of our fruits and vegetables are organic. This is essential, as chemicals are not good for human health or the environment.

It is very difficult to set up an agricultural business in The Gambia. You have to be patient, otherwise you won’t succeed. Transportation is a problem, and expansion is very complicated, as it is difficult to access grants and loans. Funding is a big issue, especially for young farmers.

My advice to anyone who wants to become an entrepreneur is to focus on agriculture, to avoid importing products from our neighboring countries. We have land and we can draw water from the river. We have everything we need to survive.

I would like Gambians to eat Gambian strawberries. People mistakenly think that we don’t grow this fruit here, and that’s what motivates me to succeed”.

The Equipment Fund in The Gambia

Mr. Faal’s training, a three-month course in horticulture vegetable production at the Gambia Horticultural Enterprise (GHE), was provided under the Jobs, Skills and Finance (JSF) program for women and young people in The Gambia, the flagship program of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), in collaboration with the International Trade Center (ITC), and funding of 15 million euros from the European Development Fund.

The JSF addresses persistent challenges in The Gambia, including the lack of employment opportunities for youth and women, low levels of financial inclusion, and climate change adaptation and mitigation. Climate adaptation activities are implemented using the Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility, designed by UNCDF over 10 years ago.

The objective of the JSF is to support local training providers and improve the quality and accessibility of vocational training programs offered to young people and women, which are linked to cash-for-work opportunities and key sectors in the world. local level. Local training institutions are contracted, based on a competitive funding model, to provide training in different skill areas in high demand by the labor market.

The program supports target 8.3 of Sustainable Development Goal 8, which calls for the promotion of development-oriented policies that support productive activities, the creation of decent jobs, entrepreneurship, creativity and the innovation, and encourage the formalization and growth of micro, small and medium enterprises, including through access to financial services.

