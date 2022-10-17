8:16

Crosetto (FdI), Berlusconi brings out talents, his vision is needed

«I think it is difficult for anyone to accept that they are no longer in the position of whoever gives the cards. It is for a normal person, let alone for someone like Berlusconi who has done extraordinary things, as a leader in every sector of their business. He is in human nature ». Brothers of Italy exponent Guido Crosetto said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera. «He more than others has the sensitivity to understand the needs of Italian companies, he knows the needs and problems of the productive world like no one else, he must be the bearer of the vision of this part of Italian society. We need his vision and experience of him ». “Bring out the talents, the Gullits, the van Bastens, the Baresi! He expects his contribution on this as well », concluded Crosetto.