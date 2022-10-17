Move on to new executive. After the quarrel over Berlusconi’s note, Meloni and the former prime minister spoke on the phone: in the afternoon the meeting to try for peace will be held. This time not at the Cavaliere in Villa Grande, but at the Fdi headquarters in Via della Scrofa. The clarification between the two could bring down the obstacles towards the birth of a center-right executive
Lollobrigida, “no to anomalous governments, otherwise we vote”
Between Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy, “the climate has transcended”, admits the outgoing group leader of FdI Francesco Lollobrigida who, in view of today’s meeting between Meloni and Berlusconi, says: “We need a path of clarity, which in the coming hours we hope it can be reactivated ». No to “mess-ups or anomalous governments”, he says in an interview with La Repubblica, “otherwise we won’t even try. And let’s go back to the voters, proposing at that point a coalition different from the current one ».
New parliament, deadline for choosing the parliamentary group
After having voted to elect the presidents of the Chamber and Senate last week, by today, Monday 17 October, deputies and senators are called to another important choice in their mandate: that of the parliamentary group. Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana have in fact formally communicated to the members of the two Assemblies that the parliamentarians must let the general secretaries of the two branches of Parliament know which group they intend to belong to. The choice of the parliamentary group is an important step, which is a prelude to another act that will be carried out on Tuesday, when the groups will have to elect their presidents, all summoned simultaneously. Therefore, starting from Tuesday, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will have all the interlocutors required by constitutional custom ready to start consultations at the Quirinale for the formation of the new government.
Crosetto (FdI), Berlusconi brings out talents, his vision is needed
«I think it is difficult for anyone to accept that they are no longer in the position of whoever gives the cards. It is for a normal person, let alone for someone like Berlusconi who has done extraordinary things, as a leader in every sector of their business. He is in human nature ». Brothers of Italy exponent Guido Crosetto said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera. «He more than others has the sensitivity to understand the needs of Italian companies, he knows the needs and problems of the productive world like no one else, he must be the bearer of the vision of this part of Italian society. We need his vision and experience of him ». “Bring out the talents, the Gullits, the van Bastens, the Baresi! He expects his contribution on this as well », concluded Crosetto.