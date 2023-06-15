Tether CTO Denounces FUD By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Curve Pool Decompensation Sparks USDT Depeg Concerns: Tether CTO Denounces FUD



The stablecoin (USDT) moved slightly away from its US dollar peg today due to a mismatch in 3 pools of Curve. After the USDT weighting on Curve’s 3pool increased to more than 70% from its usual 33.1%, the USDT price corrected by 0.3% to approximately $0.997.Curve 3pool is a pool of stablecoins for decentralized finance that holds a huge amount of liquidity in the three main stablecoins: USDT, (USDC) and Dai (DAI). A significant increase in the weight of a particular stablecoin in the pool indicates a strong sale of that asset.

USDT price depeg. Source: TradingViewWith USDT weighing around 73.8%, traders are increasingly selling USDT for DAI or USDC. The concentration of USDT in Curve’s 3pool has previously exceeded 50% in November 2022, at the time of the FTX crash.

Curve 3pool stablecoin weighting. Source: Curve. The root cause of the outflow was attributed to an address whale named CZSamSun that borrowed 31.5 million USDT and swapped it for USDC, causing the USDT’s US dollar peg value to deviate slightly. With the help of 17,000 Ether (ETH) and 14,000 Ether staked (stETH) as collateral, the address converted the borrowed amount into USDC using the 1inch Network. The borrower then made deposits to Aave v2 and v3 for a total of $10 million and $21 million, respectively. He then took out a 12 million USDT loan from v3 and deposited it into v2. Approximately 20 minutes after CZSamSun borrowed USDT, another address (0xd2…0701) mortgaged 52,200 staked Ether (stETH) through Aave v2 by borrowing 50 million USDC by leveraging the USDT/USDC price difference. The slight deviation in USDT price helped the USDC/USDT trading pair on Binance climb to a new yearly high of $1.0034. USDT represents 73.79% of Curve’s 3pool, DAI 13.05% and USDC 13.16%.

