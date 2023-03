Pasha finally came back. Next to him in the front seat sat his mother with a ginger cat. The poor animal, who had lived in an apartment all his life, was very frightened and had even left a legacy in the sheet in which he was wrapped. The father sitting in the back had taken out a sausage roll and tangerines and treated Vlad’s parents with them.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!