director Jon S. Baird and screenwriter Noah Pink brought it to life in their picture Tetris the legendary video game. Her story began to be written in Russia in 1984. She was created by Alexey Pazhitnov, a programmer from the Moscow Academy of Sciences of the Soviet Union. “Tetris is my greatest achievement in life,” he assessed years later. “At that time, it was the only Russian software that reached the borders of the USSR.” In the name of the video game, Pazhitnov combined the Greek word tetra, or four, with tennis, which he was a fan of. The purpose of the puzzle game was to fit geometric shapes made up of four squares together to form a horizontal line. When you fill the entire row like this, it will disappear.

Pazhitnov himself had nothing to gain from the game, since at that time the Soviet Union was a working machine. That was soon to change. “There was a lot of corruption and people who wanted money,” describes Roger Maxwell, one of the entrepreneurs who wanted to acquire the rights to Tetris. He got to know President Mikhail Gorbachev and was confident that this would ensure his victory. “And there was one man who created something that everyone wanted.” That led to a legal battle in the late 1980s that turned Tetris into an international phenomenon.