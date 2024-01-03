Texas begins the year ‘getting rid’ of hundreds of immigrants | Videos | America

In a surprising turn of events, the State of Texas has begun sending hundreds of migrants to cities led by Democrats, sparking controversy and backlash from local officials. In the early hours of 2024, a Boeing 777 from San Antonio landed at Rockford International Airport in Illinois, carrying 355 immigrants who were then transferred to Chicago via charter buses.

This move is part of a policy championed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who aims to alleviate pressure on Texas’s border cities by sending asylum seekers to Democratic-controlled cities. The state of Texas has been vocal about its opposition to “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

The arrival of the migrants in Chicago comes in response to an executive order from the city that fines bus companies for dropping off immigrants without prior notice. A similar measure was recently adopted by New York, which saw the arrival of 3,000 asylum seekers last week.

New York Mayor Eric Adams wasted no time in condemning Governor Abbott, stating that “Abbott is not on the side of the right” and vowing to stand up to bullies. Meanwhile, City Council Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg revealed that Texas buses, now dropping off migrants at train stations in outlying areas of Texas and providing them with one-way tickets to New York, have not complied with the ordinance.

Both Mayor Adams and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have emphasized the need for federal support to address the immigration crisis, highlighting the strain it places on local resources and communities.

As this situation continues to unfold, it remains a contentious issue that underscores the ongoing political tensions surrounding immigration policies and the treatment of asylum seekers. Stay tuned for more updates and follow the latest international news on our website and social media channels.

