Texas Capital Presents: Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebration

Texas Capital Presents: Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Texas Capital BankKlyde Warren Park in Dallas, TX, hosted an Independence Day Celebration, presented by Texas Capital, on Saturday, July 1. Named the “Official Independence Day Celebration for the City …

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Texas Capital Bank

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, TX, hosted an Independence Day Celebrationpresented by Texas Capitalon Saturday, July 1. Named the “Official Independence Day Celebration for the City of Dallas,” this event was free and open to the public, bringing
in over 20,000 attendees.

Participants enjoyed summer treats from a variety of food trucks, family-fun games, live music from Angel White and Prophets and Outlaws and a city-wide pyrotechnic display synchronized to a
curated playlist by Dallas native and fan-favorite, DJ Lucy Wrubel. Texas Capital employees and executives attended the event to show support for the community while several were stationed at the
Texas Capital tent to welcome attendees and hand out glow in the dark bracelets

