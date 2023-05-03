Texas gunman suspect arrested

13
Again terrible gun violence in the USA: A man is said to have brutally killed five people – including a child. After days of manhunt, the alleged perpetrator is now in police custody.
Houston – The alleged shooter wanted after the death of five people in the US state of Texas was caught after fleeing for several days. The suspect Mexican was arrested last night (local time) in Montgomery County, the local sheriff’s office said. Several hundred police officers, squadrons of riders and sniffer dogs were involved in the four-day manhunt for the man in the vicinity of the metropolis of Houston.