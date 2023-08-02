Texas Police Department Apologizes for Mistakenly Pulling Over Innocent Black Family, Pointing Guns

Frisco Police Department Apologizes for Pointing Guns at Innocent Black Family

FRISCO, Texas— The Frisco Police Department in Texas has issued an apology after officers mistakenly pulled over a car and pointed their guns at a woman and her family, believing the vehicle was stolen. The incident, which occurred in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was captured on an officer’s body camera and later shared online by the police department.

In the video, the officers can be seen ordering the driver of the Dodge Charger to walk back towards them with her hands raised, while one officer points a gun at the car. The woman’s husband, their son, and a nephew were also in the vehicle with Arkansas license plates. The police directed one of the boys to step out of the car and lift up his shirt, while the husband and the other child were instructed to keep their hands outside of the car’s open windows.

Expressing her fear, the distressed driver pleads with the officers, stating, “I’ve never had a problem in my whole life. This is terrifying.” Frisco Police Chief David Shilton acknowledged the mistake made by his department, saying, “We made a mistake. Our department does not hide its mistakes. We learn from them.”

According to Frisco police, the incident occurred due to an officer misreading the license plate. Mistaking the Arkansas license plate for one from Arizona, the officers believed the car was stolen. The initiating officer informed the driver that she was pulled over because her license plate “was not associated with any vehicle.” Frisco police further clarified that such circumstances would usually lead them to suspect a stolen vehicle.

In light of this incident, Frisco police announced that officers will be reminded of the importance of accurately relaying information. The department also stated that they would be exploring new changes to training, policies, and procedures in order to prevent similar mistakes in the future.

The video of the July 23 incident also captures a tense moment when the driver informs the police that she has a gun locked in her glove compartment. An agent can be heard yelling, “Occupants of the car, keep your hands out of the car. We know there is a weapon in there. If they put their hands in the car, they could get hurt.”

The Frisco Police Department’s actions have drawn widespread criticism, adding to the ongoing national conversation regarding racial bias and excessive use of force by law enforcement. This incident serves as another reminder of the need for comprehensive police reform and increased accountability to ensure the safety and fair treatment of all individuals, regardless of race or ethnicity.

As the Frisco Police Department works to rectify its mistake, it is crucial that measures are taken to prevent such incidents and to rebuild trust with the community they serve.

