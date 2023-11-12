Texas Police Officer Killed in Attack, Two Others Dead Found Inside Austin Home

Texas Police Officer Killed, Another Injured in Austin Incident

Early Saturday morning, a Texas police officer was shot to death and another officer was injured in an incident that also left the attacker dead, according to authorities. The incident took place in Austin, where two other people were later found dead inside a home.

Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson reported that officers were called to the home shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday after a woman screamed that she was being stabbed. When police arrived, a person had already escaped from the home and informed them that a man inside the house was armed with a knife.

As the officers attempted to enter the home, they were met with gunfire. Henderson stated that the officers did not respond and called for a SWAT team. When the SWAT officers arrived and entered the residence to rescue the victims, the suspect began shooting at them, leading to a confrontation in which the attacker was killed.

Two police officers and the attacker were hit by bullets, and the man died at the scene. Henderson explained that the two officers were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other is currently in stable condition. Two apparent victims of the suspect were also found inside the residence with fatal injuries.

The incident is set to be investigated by the Austin Police Department’s internal affairs division and the department’s special investigation unit, in collaboration with the Travis County prosecutor’s office. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson issued a statement expressing his condolences, saying, “I pray for the family of our fallen officer and for our officer who was shot and is in surgery, and for his family.” The mayor’s statement comes as the city of Austin mourns the loss of one of its police officers and grapples with the aftermath of the deadly incident.