Texas Reinforces Border Fence Amid Pressure from Biden Administration over Spiked Buoys

Title: Texas Reinforces Ciudad Juárez Border Fence Amid Pressure from Biden Administration

Date: [Current Date]

Amid mounting pressure from the Biden administration over spiked buoys placed near Eagle Pass, the Texas government has taken a significant step to secure its border with Ciudad Juárez. Reinforcements have been made to the wire fence, along with the addition of barbed wire barricades near the Reforma International Bridge, to prevent the passage of irregular migrants.

Since Friday, a dozen US National Guard soldiers have been deployed to reinforce the barbed wire barricade, increasing its height from two to three levels, now standing over two meters high. The move aims to deter unauthorized border crossings and ensure the safety and security of both migrants and citizens.

However, the reinforced wire fence has sparked concern among migrants and advocacy groups. Ecuadorian Érika Macías, holding her six-month-old baby, expressed her distress about the visible spikes and described the psychological impact it has on those attempting to cross. Macías had approached the barricades but ultimately decided against crossing out of fear that her son would be injured by the barbed wire.

Similarly, Venezuelan migrant Eduardo Díaz expressed his anguish, describing the wire fence as inhuman. Díaz emphasized the traumatic journey that migrants endure from their home countries, asserting that the barrier only compounds their suffering. Despite the perceived risk involved, a group of around 15 migrants managed to successfully cross the wire fence.

Érika, who had embarked on a two-month journey from Ecuador, shared her frustrating and heartbreaking reality, likening it to a war zone. She recounted her fear for her son’s safety and the emotional turmoil it caused her, highlighting that the dangers of attempting to cross were simply too great.

In the face of such perilous circumstances, Eduardo Díaz firmly believes that jumping the dangerous barricade is not a viable option. He expressed concern for the psychological trauma inflicted upon the weak and mentioned the loss of lives in the jungle.

Experts view these recent actions by the Texas government, particularly Governor Greg Abbott, as a challenge to the US federal government. This challenge follows the lawsuit filed by the federal government against Abbott concerning the spiked buoys placed in the Rio Grande, a move seen as aggressive by the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice, in response to Abbott’s actions, has requested a court order to prevent Texas from constructing additional barriers in the river. They have also urged the court to mandate the dismantling of existing barriers in the state.

While the lawsuit primarily focuses on the buoys, additional measures such as metal mesh structures and fences with dangerous razors have been put in place to deter unauthorized entry into the US and prevent asylum requests.

As the legal battle intensifies between the state of Texas and the federal government, the situation at the border remains tense. The efficacy and impact of these reinforced barriers on irregular migration and asylum-seeking continue to be a subject of debate.

*[EFE: Agencia EFE, a Spanish international news agency]

