Texas, SpaceX takes off for a test flight From Euronews IT

The new mega rocket from SpaceX took off from South Texas on a test flight, seven months after the first attempt ended in an explosion.

Shortly after launch, Starship it successfully separated from the booster, which exploded.

The second stage continued its flight, but before Starship could reach orbit, the control center lost contact, so the shuttle was detonated.

The rocket’s flight then lasted a few minutes.

With his 400 feet high (121 meters), Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built.

