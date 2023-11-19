Home » Texas, SpaceX takes off for a test flight From Euronews IT
News

Texas, SpaceX takes off for a test flight From Euronews IT

by admin
Texas, SpaceX takes off for a test flight From Euronews IT

© Reuters. Texas, SpaceX takes off for a test flight

The new mega rocket from SpaceX took off from South Texas on a test flight, seven months after the first attempt ended in an explosion.

Shortly after launch, Starship it successfully separated from the booster, which exploded.

The second stage continued its flight, but before Starship could reach orbit, the control center lost contact, so the shuttle was detonated.

The rocket’s flight then lasted a few minutes.

With his 400 feet high (121 meters), Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built.

See also  80 OBSESSION - A permanent exhibition on Ferrara cinema

You may also like

They capture alias ‘Pajarito’, alleged hitman of the...

The person in charge of the Emergency Management...

Attack on police officers – crazy persecution: German...

Petro once again puts Laura Sarabia, who resigned...

Authorities guarantee security for the Holy Week season...

The 10th Anniversary of the Coordinated Development of...

Arp Museum: Exhibition in the museum focuses on...

Cristhian Sánchez renewed with the “Ciclón” for 2024

Your web browser is not supported

With royalties, the Mayor’s Office of Yopal will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy