Texas Woman Attacked by Hawk and Snake Simultaneously in Unbelievable Incident

Texas Woman Attacked by Hawk and Snake Simultaneously

By Max Matza, BBC News

A shocking incident occurred in Silsbee, Texas, when a woman was attacked by both a hawk and a snake at the same time. Peggy Jones, 64, was mowing her lawn when a snake-eating hawk accidentally dropped the reptile on her before swooping down to retrieve its prey.

The terrifying ordeal took place on July 25 near the Louisiana border, leaving Jones with scrapes, cuts, and bruises on her arm and face. Jones described the chain of events, explaining that as the snake fell from the sky, it wrapped itself around her arm and began striking at her face. Simultaneously, the hawk dug its talons deep into her body.

“It was as if the snake and the hawk had conspired against me,” Jones told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner. “I was desperately trying to free myself from the snake’s grip while also trying to fend off the hawk’s attacks.”

Jones deduced that the snake had fallen from a bird flying overhead as there were no trees nearby. Her suspicion was confirmed when the hawk joined the chaotic scene, seemingly intent on snatching back its meal. The bird repeatedly struck Jones with its claws as it struggled to remove the snake from her arm.

“The hawk’s entry was as sudden as the snake’s,” Jones said. “It tried to grab the snake from my arm and ended up lifting my arm along with the snake.”

Thankfully, Jones’s husband rushed to her aid, and the snake eventually slipped away from her arm. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was treated for puncture wounds, cuts, abrasions, scratches, and severe bruises. Jones also mentioned that her glasses were broken during the attack.

Describing the incident as severely traumatic, Jones said she thought she was going to die at the time and has since struggled to sleep. Living in rural Texas, she is familiar with encounters with wildlife but admitted that this particular attack will stay with her forever.

“In the past, I’ve seen hawks catch snakes many times. That’s their hunting technique,” Jones said. “But now, it’s something I’ll always keep in mind.”

This bizarre incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters, even in rural areas. Jones’s story highlights the importance of staying vigilant and cautious when outdoors.

