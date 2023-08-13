Text messages and emails connect Trump’s legal team to Georgia’s voting violation, new evidence reveals

Investigation Reveals Trump Legal Team’s Connection to Voting Violation in Georgia

Atlanta-area prosecutors investigating the attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results have uncovered text messages and emails linking members of Donald Trump’s legal team to the voting violation in Coffee County, according to sources familiar with the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to bring charges against more than a dozen individuals involved in the violation, including several people from Coffee County, when the case is presented to a grand jury next week.

The investigation has revealed that the voting violation in Coffee County was not an organic effort by Trump supporters, as initially suspected. Instead, evidence suggests that it was a coordinated top-down push by Trump’s team to access confidential voting software. This revelation highlights the broader efforts by Trump allies to produce evidence supporting the former president’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.

The violation of the voting system in Coffee County has gradually emerged as a focus of the investigation over the past year. Investigators have gathered evidence implicating Trump’s lawyers, the agents they hired, and their role in accessing the voting systems. The violation in Coffee County is believed to have influenced broader plans to nullify the election in other key battleground states.

Text messages and court documents reveal how Trump’s legal team and a group of contract agents attempted to access the Coffee County voting systems in the days leading up to January 6, 2021. This occurred while allies of the former president were desperately searching for evidence of widespread fraud to delay the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Last year, a former Trump official testified under oath that plans to access voting systems in Georgia were discussed in meetings at the White House, including one attended by Trump himself. Six days before the unauthorized access to the voting systems in Coffee County, a local election official allegedly sent a “written invitation” to Trump’s lawyers, providing them access to the voting systems.

The investigation has looked into the actions of Misty Hampton, a former Coffee County elections official who wrote the invitation letter. It has also examined the involvement of Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, two of Trump’s attorneys. While a spokesman for Willis’s office declined to comment, the evidence appears to link Giuliani to the Coffee County violation and sheds light on communication channels between pro-Trump lawyers and state troopers who facilitated the unauthorized access to voting equipment.

The text messages and other documents obtained by CNN demonstrate the concerted effort by Trump allies to gain access to the Coffee County voting systems amidst their search for evidence of widespread fraud. The violation in Coffee County was specifically mentioned in draft executive orders presented to Trump in December 2020. Surveillance video also shows local election officials, including Cathy Latham, allowing unauthorized individuals to examine the voting systems.

As the investigation into the voting violation continues, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team are expected to present their case to a grand jury next week, potentially bringing charges against those involved in the illegal access to the voting systems. The findings of the investigation further highlight the extent of Trump’s team’s efforts to challenge the election results and the potential legal consequences they may face.