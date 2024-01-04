Home » Textile workshop for people with mental problems closes
It’s sad news for many long-time customers: the work training center (ATZ) webart der pro mente has to close at the end of March. The employees are even worse off. The social organization’s employees are transferred to other areas. However, for people with psychological and social problems, important jobs will be lost as a result of the sheltered workshop. “It must not be the case that this wonderful craft disappears in Upper Austria.

