TFA Support VIII cycle, here are the ANNOUNCEMENTS. Published Lumsa, Suor Orsola Benincasa, Europea of ​​Rome and Enna. Notices from other Universities [IN AGGIORNAMENTO]

There are over 29,000 total places available for the new cycle – the eighth – of specialization of teachers for teaching support, for 2022-2023. About three thousand more than in the previous academic year.

The links for each university

The admission tests and the procedures for carrying them out will be governed by the notices issued by each university. In order to actually enroll in the preliminary access test, it will therefore be necessary to wait for the notice issued by the individual University.

It is advisable to consult the individual pages of the universities, in addition to this page, to stay updated on the procedures and timing for registering for the admission test.

UPDATING

Abruzzo

University of L’Aquila [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

University of Chieti-breaking latest news Notice: We inform you that the call for admission will be published shortly

Teramo University [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Basilicata

University of Basilicata [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Calabria

University of Calabria I notify: not before the coming week, all the information for admission to the VIII cycle of support courses at the University of Calabria and for the enrollment of supernumeraries in the final ranking of previous support admission competitions will be provided

Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

University of Studies “Magna Graecia”-Catanzaro – [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Campania

Suor Orsola Benincasa University TRYING – 200 euros preselective test – 4.100 euros the course

University of Salerno [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Emilia Romagna

University of Bologna [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

University of Ferrara [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

University of Modena – Reggio Emilia – I notify: Con DM n. 694 of 30 May 2023, the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia has been authorized to start training courses for the achievement of the Specialization for the support of pupils with disabilities for the a.y. 2022-2023

University of Parma [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Friuli Venezia Giulia

University of Udine – I notify: The announcement and the procedures for submitting the application for admission will be published on this page as soon as they are available.

University of Trieste – The Announcement will be published as soon as possible, containing all the information necessary for enrollment and the procedures for the tests, with indications of the dates for the written and oral tests.

Lazio

University of Rome – Unit [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Lumsa – TRYING – 150 euros preselective test -3200 euros the course

University of Rome Three [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

European University of Rome – I notify: TRYING – 150 euros for the preselective test – 3,200 euros for the course

University of Rome – Tor Vergata [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Tuscia – Notice: the registration procedures and the requirements to participate will be announced in the next few days

Cassino – Southern Lazio [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Saint Camillus International University Notice: announcement will be published soon

University of Rome “Foro Italico” [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Link Campus University – [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Liguria

University of Genoa The Ministry authorized the activation of the VIII cycle and assigned the places to the universities with a decree of 05/30/2023. As soon as possible we will issue the announcement and proceed with the publication

Lombardy

University of Bergamo [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

University of Milan Bicocca [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Sacred Heart Catholic University [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

University of Milan [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Marche

University of Macerata Notice: notice to be published soon

University of Urbino [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Molise

University of Molise [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Piedmont

University of Turin – The Call for admission will be published in the next few weeks, indicating the period of enrollment in the competition procedures and the methods for submitting the online application for participation.

Puglia

University of Bari [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Foggia University [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

University of Salento [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Sardinia

University of Cagliari Notice: Information relating to the competition registration procedure and other organizational and procedural aspects will be contained in the announcement to be published soon.

University of Sassari [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Sicily

University of Catania [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

University of Kore – Enna TRYING – 150 euros the admission fee -3700 euros the cost of the course

University of Messina [Avviso: a breve sarà pubblicato il bando

Università di Palermo [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

Tuscany

University of Florence [Bando non ancora pubblicato]

University of Pisa Notice: in the next few days the announcement of the competition will be published on this web page containing the methods, terms of registration and all the additional information necessary

University of Siena – The University will publish in the next few days the Notice of selection for the registration of candidates for the selective tests.

Trentino

University of Trento Notice: NOTICE of ADMISSION and information relating to admission, selection procedure, enrollment and teaching activities will be published by 10 June

Umbria

University of Perugia Notice: the announcement is in progress

Veneto

University of Verona [NON ANCORA PUBBLICATO]

University of Padua Notice: the tender is in preparation

The consultancy

You can send a question to [email protected] (individual response is not guaranteed but the treatment of general topics)

Read more

NB The page is not official. In any case, we recommend accessing the University page for any last-minute changes or notices.