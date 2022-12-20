Stuck in the snow, in the dark and with temperatures around 5 degrees below zero, they called 112 for help. The guides of the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue intervened in the upper Lys valley to help two Thai monks in difficulty in the area of ​​the upper Bettolina hill, in Gressoney-la-Trinité, at almost 3,000 meters above sea level in the Monte Rosa massif.



A stage of the rescue

The two had ventured into the Bettaforca area on snowshoes. On the phone they explained that they were in good physical condition, but unable to continue because they were tired and cold.





A team of technicians from the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue was brought up as close as possible to the two hikers by Monterosa Ski staff with snowcats and then continued on foot. The two hikers, who were wearing heavy traditional clothes that had become soaked, were caught up and slowly accompanied downstream.