Thai Paralympian kills five people, including wife, on wedding day

© EPA-EFE

An award-winning Thai Paralympian killed his wife and four other people during his wedding ceremony before turning the gun on himself. The Thai police announced this on Monday.

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM

The incident took place during the wedding ceremony in northeastern Thailand. “There was a discussion about some private matters and then Chaturong went to his car and took a gun and shot it,” said Matichon Wongbaokul of the local police.

He added that Chaturong first killed his wife and four other people and then committed suicide. One of the victims was accidentally hit by a stray bullet.

The 29-year-old Chaturong, a swimmer by profession, had won two silver medals at the Asian Paralympic Games in Indonesia and Cambodia. According to local media, he was active as a ranger in the Thai army and lost his right leg during a border patrol.

Anyone with questions about suicide can contact the Suicide Line on the toll-free number 1813 and on the website www.zelfbloed1813.be.

Share this: Facebook

X

