Home » Thai parliament approves gay marriage in first reading
News

Thai parliament approves gay marriage in first reading

by admin

© Shutterstock

Thai parliamentarians gave the green light to gay marriage in the first reading on Thursday. The legal text still has several stages to go, but if it is finally approved, Thailand will become the first Southeast Asian country to recognize marriage between two people of the same sex.

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:12 PM

Parliament agreed to replace all references to “men”, “women”, “husbands” and “wives” with a neutral term. This should ensure that Thais of the same sex can also marry, adopt and inherit children.

“This law reflects the government’s program to strengthen human rights so that everyone can start a family without any restrictions,” said Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The text was adopted with 360 votes in favor and 10 against. It will now be forwarded to a committee, where it will be examined in detail before being submitted again for a second vote.

See also  Guangzhou team needs to focus on a foreign aid in Thailand and Hong Kong to do a good job in defense and hope to score goals

You may also like

Boricua exonerated after 21 years in prison says...

See what the security device at the Cali...

The Democratic League Central Committee and the Ministry...

Goldman Sachs is betting on these 27 cheaply...

Imagine, it’s Christmas and you’re looking at Earth...

Deportations, detentions and 740 assaults: the persecution of...

In 2028, 100% of Colombians will have access...

2023-2024 Hohhot Ice and Snow Festival opens –...

Christmas packages for children in Romania

Eat, toast and take care of yourself: nutritional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy