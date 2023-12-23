Thai parliament approves gay marriage in first reading

© Shutterstock

Thai parliamentarians gave the green light to gay marriage in the first reading on Thursday. The legal text still has several stages to go, but if it is finally approved, Thailand will become the first Southeast Asian country to recognize marriage between two people of the same sex.

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:12 PM

Parliament agreed to replace all references to “men”, “women”, “husbands” and “wives” with a neutral term. This should ensure that Thais of the same sex can also marry, adopt and inherit children.

“This law reflects the government’s program to strengthen human rights so that everyone can start a family without any restrictions,” said Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The text was adopted with 360 votes in favor and 10 against. It will now be forwarded to a committee, where it will be examined in detail before being submitted again for a second vote.

