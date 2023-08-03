Home » Thailand plans to reduce rice crops due to drought and puts world supply at risk
Thailand plans to reduce rice crops due to drought and puts world supply at risk

The Asian country is the second largest exporter of the cereal and its supplies represent 15% of the total in the world.

Thai authorities have urged the country’s farmers to take drastic measures to reduce rice planting or switch to other crops to save water, due to poor rainfall, the Bangkok Post reports.

The secretary general of the Thai National Water Resources Office (ONWR), Surasri Kidtimonton, indicated that, for the moment, accumulated precipitation in the central region of the country it is approximately one 40% below normal levels because of the El Niño phenomenon that leads to drier conditions.

“What is worrying is that the El Niño phenomenon may extend until 2025,” Kidtimonton said. Faced with this situation, the Government urges farmers, who have not yet started growing rice, to delay their plans or opt for plants that are more resistant to drought.

Global supply at risk

Thailand is the second largest exporter of rice and their suppliesThey represent 15% of world trade, ranking after India, which covers more than 40% of the total.

New Delhi recently banned the export of non-basmati white rice, due to the delayed start of the rainy season. The measure caused a rise in global prices of the main varieties of rice, reaching around 80 dollars a tonne.

According to two business sources cited by the newspaper, exporters from Thailand and Vietnam, the third largest supplier of the cereal, they try to renegotiate the prices of the sales contracts of about half a million tons for shipment in August.

