Rome, March 28, 2023 – /African Media Agency(AMA)/- Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has signed two contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA), covering on the supply of a first batch of six smallsats equipped with Synthetic Aperture Radars (SAR) and an optical satellite, which will be part of the future Italian Earth observation constellation IRIDE. This state-of-the-art constellation, based on a number of different instruments and sensing technologies, will offer a range from microwave radar imagery to optical sensors, providing different spatial resolutions and operating in different frequency bands. . IRIDE will thus become a pioneering space program in the field of Earth observation.

The amount of the contract for the six SAR satellites amounts to 112 million euros, to which is added an option of 75 million euros for four additional satellites. The optical satellite supply contract represents 30 million euros and includes an option of 19 million euros for an additional satellite.

The satellites will be manufactured under the prime contractorship of Thales Alenia Space in Italy, in cooperation with SMEs from the transalpine space sector. This constellation will provide data not only to researchers studying the evolution of environmental conditions in Italy, but also to national civil protection bodies and other public agencies responsible for monitoring hydrogeological instability, forest fires, coastline, infrastructure sensitive, air quality and weather conditions. IRIDE will also provide analytical data for the development of commercial applications by start-ups, SMEs and other players in the geospatial industry.

The radar and optical satellites will all be based on Thales Alenia Space’s NIMBUS (New Italian Micro Bus) modular platform. This high-performance 170 kg platform can be produced quickly and is ideal for high-revisit and high-capacity constellations. The optical payload will be provided by Italian companies Media Lario and TDS, which specialize in the creation of space electronic instruments and systems.

IRIDE is an Italian government project funded under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and managed by ESA in cooperation with the Italian Space Agency (ASI). The IRIDE constellation, whose full deployment is planned by 2026, combines several types of satellites equipped with sensors dedicated to Earth observation. This end-to-end system includes several Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite sub-constellations, ground infrastructure (downlink segment) and services dedicated to the Italian public administration.

« I would like to thank the European and Italian space agencies for their renewed confidence in the skills and expertise of Thales Alenia Space said Massimo Comparini, Director of Observation, Exploration and Navigation at Thales Alenia Space. ” Thanks to our contributions to major Earth observation programs, we are now able to play a key role in this ambitious new project, which will see the creation of a unique, innovative and 100% Italian constellation. We are delighted to take up this new challenge, which foreshadows the development of new capabilities in the design and production of satellites, in particular small and medium-sized ones, which are essential to the economy of New Space.. »

« The European Space Agency welcomes the signing of this contract said Simonetta Cheli, Director of Earth Observation Programs at ESA and Director of the European Space Research Institute (ESRIN) in Frascati, near Rome. ” The Italian government entrusted us with the task of implementing this particularly ambitious and innovative programme. Thanks to this contract, which adds to those already signed in the previous weeks, we are in the process of finalizing the complete definition of the IRIDE constellation. Moreover, we are in line with the roadmap that will allow ESA to reach the first major milestone of the program, scheduled for the end of March. This step is particularly important because the program is largely financed by PNRR funds. Congratulations to the Thales Alenia Space team for this major contribution to the IRIDE system. We are firmly convinced that by integrating national and European means, this system will make Italy more competitive than ever in the field of Earth observation.. »

Thanks to their innovative operating modes, these satellites will offer a high revisit frequency and data that can be merged with those from existing or future programs or infrastructures, including COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation, Prisma or the dedicated European Copernicus program to environmental monitoring.

