Thalheim: drug dealer fled from the police

He didn’t get far: after around 300 meters, a 21-year-old’s escape from the police ended on Tuesday evening in Thalheim near Wels.

A woman had previously reported the young man as a suspected drug dealer under the bridge on the B138 near Dammstraße in Thalheim near Wels. When a police patrol from Marchtrenk arrived and spoke to the man, he fled. After about 300 meters, however, the officers were able to catch up with him. When the 21-year-old was searched, around 30 grams of cocaine, packed in 27 packets, were seized. In addition, a four-digit euro amount that he carried with him.

The man without a permanent address was arrested and transferred to Wels Prison.

ePaper

Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

