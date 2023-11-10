Home » “Thank you to the 231,868 Caesarians who said yes to Cesar en Marcha”: Governor
by admin
The Departmental Delegation of the Registry for Cesar delivered on Thursday afternoon the credential that accredits the election of Elvia Milena Sanjuán Dávila as Governor of Cesar for the period between 2024 and 2027.

Before the media that attended the event, Sanjuán Dávila stated “Thanks to the 231,868 Caesarians for the vote of confidence, my commitment is to serve you with integrity, transparency and dedication. This credential that I receive today is from all of you for whom we are going to work with commitment and responsibility,” the governor of Cesar exclaimed very emotionally.

Likewise, Sanjuán Dávila invited the mayors, deputies and councilors to work together with the sole purpose of bringing well-being to the families of Caesarea.

The elected governor, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, commented that her election is recognition of her hard work and that she is committed to working tirelessly to not disappoint her supporters.

“To that great work team that accompanies me, thank you very much, the commitment continues,” he concluded his speech.

