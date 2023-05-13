“Thank you to the women and men who are at the service of people and civil society every day. We strengthen our commitment to support their valuable business.” Third regional course-competition announced — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – A model of community police, attentive to the needs of people, especially the weakest, committed against environmental and urban degradation and for the safety of citizens. Local police that matter in Emilia-Romagna, at the end of 2022, 112 municipal commands and 43 inter-municipal commands (Unions of Municipalities and services in agreement between several Municipalities): in all 4,054 operators between agents and officers40% of whom are women and 60% are men.

The role and protagonists of this public service is dedicated to the Regional Day of the Local Policeestablished in 2018 by the Region as part of the reform of the local police coordination law, which was held today in Bologna at the regional headquarters.

A day of celebration in which awards are given to local police officers who have distinguished themselves for commendable actions and which is also an opportunity for discussion on the new quality objectives towards which to direct the local police of the future.

The President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccinithe Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Regional Council David Baruffiwho opened the proceedings, the head of the political secretariat of the Presidency Giammaria Mangoes e numerous commanders and agents of the Emilia-Romagna provinces. Also present was a welcome representation of newly hired agents.

“Sense of belonging to the body, altruism and civic spirit are the qualities that distinguish the work of the local police – he said Bonaccini-. And whose contribution is fundamental in our cities. Today’s awards are part of this context and go to people who have distinguished themselves for particular ability, attention, skill and self-sacrifice. Our thanks go to them, and to all the local police officers, starting with the new hires we welcome”.

The day

During the meeting, the commendations – cross and ribbon for special merits – al commander of the local police Comacchio (Ferrara) Paolo Claps and garlic agents of the local police Salsomaggiore (Parma) Christian Marchesi e Marco Mariotti. Also, they were delivered certificates of merit to the members of the Nucleus for problems of the territory of the Local Police of Modena led by the commander Roberto Riva Cambrino.

Among the topics addressed: the use of new technologies (drones, use of social media, digitization of procedures), activities for the prevention and security of the territory, in collaboration with the forces of order (State Police and Carabinieri), the checks for road safety and against urban and environmental degradationsupport to the territory in case of disasters and major emergencies.

In more detail, the data relating to collaboration with voluntary groups was illustrated; support for neighborhood watch groups as a promotion of the alliance between institutions and citizens; to the provision of self-protection tools for operators, from equipment to psychological support; video surveillance systems for urban security and road safety.

The call for tenders has been announced third edition of the regional course-competition for local police officers, which will lead to a ranking that can be used from the beginning of 2024: in the region, in the first two rounds of the competition, there were hired 368 agents.

The assumptions of the first edition are 138 those of the second 230

Olga Cavina

Attached:

– pictures of the meeting

– honours and the reasons for the award for special merits