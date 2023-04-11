Five defeats, only one win, penultimate place in the table. Just six months ago, Bayer Leverkusen was deep in crisis. Then, at the beginning of October 2022, Xabi Alonso took over as coach after the 4-0 defeat at Bayern.

Success came with Alonso

Since then, Leverkusen have scored 38 points in 19 games, an average of two points per game. Only Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich were more successful in this period. The result: Six months later, Leverkusen are in better shape than they have been for a long time.

After beating Frankfurt 3-1, the Werkself ended a matchday on a European berth for the first time this season. It was the seventh competitive win in a row and thus the longest winning streak in a season for 21 years.

Important EL game is coming up

But Xabi Alonso checked off this success very quickly. “ We must remain calm and carry on. There is no other formula for us ‘ said the trainer, straightening his gaze straight ahead again.’ We need to have a good rest. Full focus on Union Saint-Gilloise .”